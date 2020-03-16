Brazil airline Azul says suspending all international flights out of main hub

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul said on Monday that it will cut all of its international flights out of its main hub in Sao Paulo state later today due to the coronavirus outbreak, a significant escalation in cancellations over last week’s announcements.

Azul had said last week that it would focus its cancellations outside of its Sao Paulo hub and instead work to keep those flights in place. Azul flies to the United States and to Portugal. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)