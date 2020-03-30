Brazil's BNDES readies financing for airlines in April

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is working to line up emergency financing for the country’s airlines in April and could extend a lifeline to other companies needing both capital and liquidity.

Bank President Gustavo Montezano said on Sunday that BNDES plans to finance the airlines via convertible debentures at low interest rates to help cover the cost of operations as they weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financing should not be used to repay debt, he said, as airlines and creditors will be expected to negotiate new terms and longer repayment schedules.

“We’re working so by the end of April the lines will be liquidated and companies will have the cash,” Montezano told a news conference. “This is not a bailout. It’s a financial flow to help airlines get through the crisis.”

He said the current strategy to shore up the airlines may be used to help companies in other industries weather the storm.

“This model that we are using involving debentures, a quasi-equity operation, may indeed be used in other sectors,” he said.

BNDES is also lining up 40 billion reais ($7.8 billion) of financing to help small and mid-sized companies cover payroll costs. Montezano said that financing should be ready by the first week of May.

Separately, BNDES announced on Sunday a new credit line of 2 billion reais to finance hospitals adding beds and essential medical equipment, along with manufacturers converting their production lines to make medical goods.

$1 = 5.10 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes and Louise Heavens