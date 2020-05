SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s top executive in Brazil said on Thursday that auto sales in South America’s largest car market have fallen between 70% and 75% so far in May due to the coronavirus crisis, compared to a year ago.

Those results are in line with Brazil auto sales for April, which fell 76% compared to a year ago, in what was the first full month of coronavirus lockdowns. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)