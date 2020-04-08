Bradesco's CEO says Brazilian banks likely to extend retail debt maturities again

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks are likely to have to extend retail debt payments again as consumers and small businesses are unlikely to be able to pay it down in two months, the chief executive officer of Banco Bradesco SA said on Wednesday.

In March, Brazilian banks paused retail debt payments for two months amid the crisis caused by the new coronavirus. CEO Octavio de Lazari said banks may pause debts for up to six months without being required to make provisions for them.

