UPDATE 1-Brazilian banks may have to extend debt moratorium - Bradesco CEO

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks may have to extend a moratorium on loan payments by consumers and small businesses beyond the initially forecast two-month timeframe, Banco Bradesco SA’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Lengthening the debt forgiveness program, as Bradesco CEO Octavio de Lazari said in a live webcast may now be necessary, would be the latest sign that the economic impact of the novel coronavirus may be more severe than first expected.

In March, Brazilian banks paused retail debt payments for two months amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Lazari said banks would have room to pause clients’ debt payments for up to six months without being required to make provisions for them.

He also said the 2020 outlook Bradesco disclosed in February was no longer valid, while refraining from setting new targets.

“It makes no sense any longer,” the CEO said on the webcast in response to questions from financial newspaper Valor Economico. Bradesco had previously targeted loan book growth of 13% this year.

The executive said the bank's 90-day default ratio could double due to bad loans, but he did not say when that would happen. Bradesco's delinquency rate ended December at 3.3%.