Brazil's Bradesco to raise up to $2.3 bln with central bank - exec

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private-sector bank, Banco Bradesco SA, plans to raise between 8 billion reais and 12 billion reais ($2.29 billion) through a new coronavirus-related central bank program, one of its vice presidents said in an interview on Wednesday.

Cassiano Scarpelli said although the bank does not need the funds, it will raise the funds backed by its credit portfolio as a way of testing the central bank plan for possible future use.

The liquidity plan cleared by the central bank’s Monetary Council earlier this month could allow banks to issue up to 650 billion reais in loans to ease the coronavirus-related downturn, which economists say could be the region’s worst in decades.

“Banks’ liquidity is doing well so far, but it is tough to know how it will evolve from now on,” Scarpelli said.

Lenders are allowed to raise an amount equivalent to their shareholders equity through the subordinated debt program, but Scarpelli said Bradesco, whose shareholders equity totaled 134 billion reais in December, is unlikely to borrow that much.

The annual rate on the facility is equivalent to Brazil’s benchmark interest rate plus 0.6% per year, according to the central bank. ($1 = 5.2371 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)