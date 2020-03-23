Santander Brasil says won't fire workers during coronavirus 'critical period'

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA , one of Brazil’s top lenders, said on Monday that it would refrain from firing workers “amid the most critical period” of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank, which has roughly 47,000 employees, did not specify what it meant by the “most critical period” of the pandemic.

Last week, Santander Brasil said it would furlough part of its workforce for 15 days in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as it closes some branches in both cities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

