Noticias de Mercados
June 25, 2020 / 10:58 PM / in 16 minutes

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may have had coronavirus despite negative test

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus previously and he may do another test for the disease, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier.

Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

