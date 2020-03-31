Brazil's coronavirus "war budget" already 2.6% of GDP, more to come - Guedes

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency “war budget” of measures to tackle the economic and social damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak is already worth 2.6% of gross domestic product and will grow further, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday.

The measures amount to around 750 billion reais ($144 billion), Guedes said, adding that in primary budget terms, Brazil’s government is spending more on fighting coronavirus than any other country in Latin America. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Christian Plumb)