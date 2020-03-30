UPDATE 2-Brazil government considers emergency coronavirus loans for power sector

(Adds major companies in sector, additional details from association president and sources, context)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering a possible emergency loan package for energy distributors that are struggling with lower energy use and facing lost revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, an industry group told Reuters on Monday.

Marcos Madureira, president of Brazilian energy distributors association Abradee, said the package being negotiated by companies and the government could involve loans from state development bank BNDES or a pool of banks, but that the value of the loans and other details were not yet settled.

The package would resemble a similar measure in 2014 and 2015 that offered roughly 22 billion reais in loans to the sector as Brazil was going into its deepest recession on record, Madureira said.

Public and private banks including BNDES, Caixa Economica Federal, Itau Unibanco and Banco Bradesco participated in those loans at the time.

Three sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Mines and Energy Ministry and energy regulator Aneel are considering the matter.

Aneel declined to comment. The Mines and Energy Ministry and BNDES did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Energy distributors worry that reduced electricity usage due to the outbreak could result in deep revenue losses.

Coronavirus has resulted in widespread lockdowns of non-essential businesses in Brazil, while citizens are being told to stay home. This is resulting in lost income for many hourly and informal workers in Brazil, who could in turn fail to pay their electricity bills.

Already, Aneel ruled last week that distributors must continue to provide electricity to those who failed to pay their bills within 90 days during the crisis.

Distributors must collect money from consumers and use the funds to make payments to energy generators and transmission firms, so consumers failing to pay their electricity bills can cascade through the sector.

The government sees a loan package as a way to stave off a potential chain of defaults in the sector, one of the sources said.

“The banking sector already knows that it has to pay if the energy sector defaults. I don’t see any difficulty in raising this money,” a second person involved in the discussions said.

The largest investors in Brazil's energy distribution sector include Italy's Enel, Spain's Iberdrola via its subsidiary Neoenergia and China's State Grid via CPFL Energia as well as local players Energisa e Equatorial Energia.