Noticias de Mercados
March 24, 2020 / 6:19 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil power cos related to Cemig, Votorantim Energia claim force majeure

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Two Brazil energy companies tied to groups Cemig and Votorantim Energia have told business partners that the coronavirus outbreak is an event of “force majeure” that could be a reason for breaking energy contracts, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Cemig GT and Votener, belonging to Votorantim Energia, have said in documents that they seek a reduction in the energy they are required to buy, because civil restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a “generalized demand reduction.” (Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below