SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest domestic airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on Monday posted a loss of 2.3 billion reais ($419.28 million) in the first quarter due to the depreciation of the Brazilian currency.

Coronavirus did not significantly affect revenue in the quarter and operating costs were lower than normal. The company said it expects have enough cash to cover operations until the end of the year. ($1 = 5.4856 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun )