SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has reached an agreement with aircraft lessors to defer lease payments with a grace period of six months, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also said it has rolled over short-term maturities with local banks and increased credit limits, besides extending corporate bonds amortization to 2022. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)