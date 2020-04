SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian small companies may need credit lines above 40 billion reais ($7.6 billion) to finance payrolls, depending on how long the crisis from the coronavirus lasts, the chief executive at Itau Unibanco Holding SA said on Monday.

CEO Candido Bracher said the 40 billion-real credit line funded by Brazil’s Treasury and the country’s top-three private lenders would last only two months. ($1 = 5.2593 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)