UPDATE 1-Mass testing at JBS, BRF plants in Center West Brazil town reveals more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

(Adds details about testing, JBS action plan)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Mass testing of food industry workers revealed an outbreak of novel coronavirus infections at plants operated by JBS SA and rival BRF SA in the Center West of Brazil, labor prosecutors in Mato Grosso do Sul state told Reuters on Friday, citing company data.

Some 1,075 people at a JBS pork plant tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 1, representing 30% of total tests processed at its Dourados plant, the data revealed.

Some 73 workers tested positive at a BRF chicken facility in the same town, where BRF has around 1,500 employees.

JBS tested 4,134 employees, with 2,518 people testing negative and 541 results pending. It employs about 4,300 persons in Dourados, which is epicenter of the coronavirus in Mato Grosso do Sul state, the prosecutors said.

JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, and BRF, the world’s largest chicken exporter, did not have an immediate comment.

Both companies had plants temporarily closed after COVID-19 outbreaks, with the prospect of more closures and potential export restrictions hanging in the air.

JBS is one of four Brazilian meat suppliers to have a plant banned from exporting to China amid concern over coronavirus infections.

The Brazilian agriculture ministry said is trying to reverse these bans.

The JBS testing data, along with a document detailing the company’s action plan to contain the outbreak, also showed test results by nationality at Dourados.

The document said in addition to Brazilians and Indigenous workers, Haitian, Venezuelan and Paraguayans citizens are part of the workforce.

Foreigners make up about 20% of JBS’ employees there, and some 20% of them tested positive for COVID-19, the document showed.

Mass testing of JBS workers at Dourados began on May 25, according to document. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)