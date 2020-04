SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA will prepay 932 million reais ($179.5 million) to roughly 3,000 small suppliers by the end of April, in a move to help ease the economic impact on them from the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it has already disbursed nearly half of this amount in the last two weeks.

$1 = 5.1930 reais Reporting by Marta Nogueira, in Rio, Writing by Carolina Mandl