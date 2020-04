SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Wednesday that it will hire an additional 2,000 workers, both in-house and outsourced, in order to maintain its levels of production.

BRF Chief Executive Lorival Luz said that the company will not fire workers in April or May, when the coronavirus outbreak is expected to worsen in Brazil.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Jake Spring