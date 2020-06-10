UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

(Adds details on testing, background)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of the Rio Verde facility, which is located in Goiás state and processes pork and chicken.

The company said it tested all employees at the facility between June 5 and June 6, and that 32% of the results are available. BRF did not reveal whether any workers at the plant tested positive for the virus, which causes the sometimes deadly COVID-19 illness.

In addition to the initial round of testing of workers at Rio Verde, starting on Wednesday BRF said it will conduct additional testing in groups of employees in a bid to reopen the plant under the safest possible conditions.

Brazil has emerged as the latest pandemic epicenter with more than 739,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases - second only to the United States - and more than 38,000 related deaths reported. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)