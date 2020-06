SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA has closed its Rio Verde plant in Goias state since last Friday as it tests the workforce for coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company employs 8,600 people directly and indirectly at the Rio Verde plant, its biggest in the country. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)