Chilean health minister announces gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - The Chilean health minister Enrique Paris on Friday announced the gradual lifting of lockdown for parts of the capital Santiago from Tuesday July 28.

Paris said from now on people living in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital would be allowed to gather in small groups and leave their homes without the police permissions previously required during weekdays and outside nighttime curfew hours. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese)