Colombia central bank cuts reserve requirements by more than $2 bln

BOGOTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank said late on Tuesday it has reduced reserve requirements by some $2.3 billion in a bid to “permanently” increase liquidity amid economic troubles caused by the global spread of coronavirus.

“With this measure liquidity will be injected into the market permanently for an amount close to 9 trillion pesos,” the bank said in a statement. “It aims to stimulate the generation of loans in the economy.” (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sam Holmes)