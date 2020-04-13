Colombia economy to contract between 1.5%-2% due to coronavirus: minister

BOGOTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy will contract between 1.5% and 2% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said.

“The economy obviously will not grow the 3.7% that we estimated in the financing plan made before the pandemic,” Carrasquilla told local newspaper El Espectador in an interview published late on Sunday night. “Growth will be negative and by an important amount. Our preliminary calculation is between -1.5% and -2%.”

There was “of course” the possibility that the government will propose a new tax reform, Carrasquilla added, ahead of predicted falls in collection because of the pandemic. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)