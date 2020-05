SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines expects to resume 40% of its usual flights by December, the company said on Wednesday, the latest carrier to predict a slow recovery in traffic due to the coronavirus crisis.

Copa Airlines is currently not operating any flights because its Panama City hub is shut down. It expects to resume flights on June 1, operating just 12% of its normal schedule. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)