IIF: Private creditors should grant poorest nations debt payment relief

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Private creditors should voluntarily grant poorer countries buckling under the fallout of the coronavirus spread debt payment relief for a fixed period of time, the Institute of International Finance’s president said on Wednesday.

Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said earlier they had agreed to suspend both principal repayments and interest payments owed by the International Development Association (IDA) countries that are currently on debt service to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The measures also include all least developed countries as defined by the United Nations that are currently on any debt service to the IMF and the World Bank.

“As a crisis-fighting measure, the IIF has recommended that private creditors voluntarily grant IDA-eligible countries, upon request, debt payment forbearance for a fixed period of time – similar to what the official sector has announced today,” Tim Adams, President and CEO of the IIF said in a statement issued after the G20 meeting.

“By acting in conjunction with the official sector, private creditors would quickly help to free up funds for the urgent fiscal support needed to fight COVID-19.” (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)