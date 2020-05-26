About 50 workers test positive for coronavirus at Dommo Energia field in Brazil: sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - About 50 workers were infected by the novel coronavirus during an outbreak in recent weeks at a production well at Brazil’s Tubarao Martelo offshore oilfield, operated by Dommo Energia SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The production well has been paralyzed since early May, added the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private operational matters.

Representatives from Dommo did not respond to multiple e-mails, phone calls and social media messages seeking comment.

