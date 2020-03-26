Noticias de Mercados
March 26, 2020 / 8:37 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Euro zone faces 2% recession, 10% if lockdown lasts - S&P Global

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak will see a 2% recession in the euro zone this year, S&P Global estimated on Thursday, warning that the contraction could be as much as 10% if the current lockdowns in the 19-country region last as long as four months.

With the economic costs “mounting quickly as measures to contain the virus increase... the eurozone and U.K. economies are now facing a recession of -2% for 2020,” the ratings agency said in a new report.

Risks are still to the downside, however. “For example, we estimate a lockdown of four months could lower eurozone GDP by up to 10% this year,” S&P said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below