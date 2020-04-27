Motor racing-Formula One maps out season from Austria to Abu Dhabi

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Formula One plans to start its delayed 2020 season without spectators in Austria in July before ending in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas, chairman and CEO Chase Carey said on Monday.

The first race at the Red Bull Ring would be on the July 3-5 weekend.

The French Grand Prix at the southern Le Castellet circuit in June has been cancelled, becoming the 10th race to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)