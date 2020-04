MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Thursday it would restart operations at its Maranello and Modena plants on May 4, when Italy is set start lifting lockdown measures imposed in early March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Production at the two facilities, both located in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region, will restart “gradually” and return to its full rate on Friday 8 May, Ferrari said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)