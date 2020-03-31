Noticias de Mercados
March 31, 2020 / 2:19 PM / in 15 minutes

G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt risk



RIYADH, March 31 (Reuters) - An action plan by the Group of 20 major economies to address the coronavirus pandemic will consider the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries and deliver financial aid to emerging countries, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

G20 finance minister and central bank governors, who spoke by video conference for the second time in just over a week, said they had tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by an April 15 meeting.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin Editing by David Goodman

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
