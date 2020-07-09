Brazilian airline Gol says expects to lose 3.20 reais per share in the 2nd quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Thursday it expects to lose 3.20 reais per share in the second quarter, and that it could reduce its fleet by 30 more aircraft in 2021-2.

In a filing, it said that for the third quarter, it aims to keep its staff costs at between 40%-50% of pre-pandemic levels. Buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic, Gol has said there are doubts about whether it will survive the crisis. (Reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)