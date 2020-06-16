Noticias de Mercados
Auditors for Brazil airline Gol express concern about continuity after crisis

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Tuesday that it will “probably” receive a warning from its independent auditors that there is doubt whether the company will survive the coronavirus crisis.

Rivals Avianca Holdings and LATAM Airlines Group have already received the so-called “going concern” warnings from their independent auditors. Avianca and LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S last month. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

