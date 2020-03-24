Brazilian town Canarana bars shipments of farm goods, affecting global traders

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - The key Brazilian farm town of Canara has issued a decree aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus that could disrupt grain export logistics and the operations of global agriculture commodities traders, according to a municipal order.

The order dated March 22 bars shipping of grains out of the city in Mato Grosso state and comes as Mayor Fábio de Faria enforces a lockdown of all non-essential services to protect the population against the spread of coronavirus. In a separate document seen by Reuters, Faria has proposed to grain traders like Cargill and Louis Dreyfus a 10-day grace period to comply with the order. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)