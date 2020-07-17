Brazil judge orders all workers at JBS plant to stay home due to coronavirus

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has ordered all employees at a pork plant owned by meatpacker JBS to stay home for at least 14 days due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers, that prosecutors say has affected over 40% of personnel there.

The judge made the decision on Thursday, according to a court document. The plant is located in the town of Tres Passos, in Rio Grande do Sul state and has about 1,000 employees, according to prosecutors. It is one of six Brazilian meat plants currently barred from exporting to China over coronavirus concerns. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)