Several JBS employees at Brazil poultry plant contract COVID-19-source

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Several employees at JBS SA’s poultry plant in the town of Passo Fundo, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, have contracted COVID-19, a source close to the company said on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The source denied a report by news website UOL that two family members of workers had died from the disease. The source declined to give an exact number of infected people, but said it was “less than 19,” the number reported by UOL. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chizu Nomiyama)