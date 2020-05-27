Brazil's JBS plant closed amid COVID-19 outbreak in Rondônia state - statement

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - A labor court in Brazil’s remote state of Rondonia ordered the closure of a plant operated there by JBS SA until the company tests all employees in the unit for the coronavirus, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Labor Judge Wadler Ferreira said JBS’s unit in the town of São Miguel do Guaporé “is the main source of contamination and spread of the virus.” The ruling said more than 60% of the cases already confirmed in the municipality are inside the company.

JBS did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)