UPDATE 1-Several JBS employees at Brazil poultry plant contract COVID-19-source

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Several employees at JBS SA’s poultry plant in the town of Passo Fundo, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, have contracted COVID-19, a source close to the company said on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The plant has not been shut but it is being investigated by the labor prosecutor’s office, the source said.

The source denied a report by news website UOL that two family members of workers had died from the disease, adding that “less than 19,” the number of infected workers UOL reported, had actually gotten sick. The source declined to provide an exact number of infected people.

In a statement responding to queries about the Passo Fundo plant, JBS said it was following guidelines from local health authorities and keeping strict controls at its processing plants, distribution centers and offices to avoid contamination from the novel coronavirus.

But it declined to comment on the cases of COVID-19 affecting its employees and said nothing specifically about Passo Fundo.

Noting that food production is considered one of the essential activities authorized to operate even amid coronavirus lockdowns, JBS said it had sought to keep operations running safely.

On Monday, JBS closed its Worthington pork plant in Minnesota as the COVID-19 began to affect employees of meat facilities across the United States.