Brazil appeals court rules JBS plant must be closed again over COVID-19

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - An appeals court in Brazil’s southern Rio Grande do Sul state ruled that a plant operated by meatpacker JBS SA must close, overturning a lower court decision allowing it to open after an outbreak of novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the state’s labor prosecutors on Thursday.

The JBS chicken plant in the town of Passo Fundo had been authorized to reopen on May 21, after being closed on April 24, following an outbreak.

JBS declined comment on ongoing lawsuits.

Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama