Noticias de Mercados
April 24, 2020 / 7:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 31 minutes ago

Labor inspectors close JBS unit in southern Brazil over COVID 19-labor prosecutors' office

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Labor inspectors with the Brazilian economy ministry ordered the closing of a JBS SA chicken processing unit in southern Brazil on Friday afternoon, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on site, a spokesman for the labor prosecutor’s office in Rio Grande do Sul state told Reuters by telephone on Friday.

The plant, located in Passo Fundo, had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the spokesman. The company did not confirm that tally or provided any other details as to the number of persons infected. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below