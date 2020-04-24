Labor inspectors close JBS unit in southern Brazil over COVID 19-labor prosecutors' office

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Labor inspectors with the Brazilian economy ministry ordered the closing of a JBS SA chicken processing unit in southern Brazil on Friday afternoon, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on site, a spokesman for the labor prosecutor’s office in Rio Grande do Sul state told Reuters by telephone on Friday.

The plant, located in Passo Fundo, had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the spokesman. The company did not confirm that tally or provided any other details as to the number of persons infected. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)