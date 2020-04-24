Number of workers who contracted COVID-19 at JBS plant in Brazil is 12 - source

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Some 12 workers at a Brazilian chicken plant operated by JBS SA have contracted COVID-19, a source close to the company told Reuters on Friday on condition of anonymity.

The plant in the town of Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul state, employs around 2,600 people, JBS said in a statement earlier in the day.

The company declined to discuss the number of people infected at that facility, which Brazil’s UOL website had pegged at 19. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Diane Craft)