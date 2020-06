SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol said on Monday it is consuming about 10 million reais ($2.05 million) per day, as the airline tries to keep its finances stable during the coronavirus crisis.

Gol said this figure was better than an originally estimated cash consumption of 12 million reais per day. ($1 = 4.8685 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)