Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to announce auto production halt in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler, Toyota Motor Corp and Renault announced on Friday they will stop auto production in Brazil temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, General Motors Co and Mercedes Benz said they would also stop production. Volkswagen and Volvo have also announced at least temporary production halts.

GM and Fiat are Brazil’s top auto producers and sellers.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed thousands, has affected auto production around the world. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; editing by Nick Macfie)