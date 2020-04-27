Brazil's Marfrig taps higher U.S. demand for beef due to coronavirus closures

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Marfrig Global Foods has resumed sales of fresh beef from Brazil to the United States amid supply disruptions in the U.S. market during the coronavirus epidemic, the Brazilian company’s chief executive told Reuters.

The U.S. allowed fresh beef sales from Brazil in February after lifting a ban in place since 2017 over health concerns. The first shipments should occur this month, said Miguel Gularte in an interview.

