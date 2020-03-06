UPDATE 1-Mastercard shuts Sao Paulo office, NY site after employee diagnosed with coronavirus

(Changes sourcing, adds details on measures taken)

By C Nivedita

March 6 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc closed its office in Sao Paulo and an annex location near its headquarters in New York after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the employee had traveled to the annex office in Purchase, New York.

The two locations are undergoing a sanitization process on the advice of public health officials, a Mastercard spokesman told Reuters.

Employees who have been in contact with the affected employee and are developing symptoms will work from home for 14 days, the spokesman said.