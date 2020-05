MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - The government of Mexico’s Puebla state said on Friday that “conditions do not exist” to re-start activities in the automotive and construction industries, given the need to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

German automakers Volkswagen AG and Audi both have major plants in the state, but they have idled production to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Dave Graham)