MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he had a video call with BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink to discuss the novel coronavirus and its impact on the world economy. He gave no further details. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

