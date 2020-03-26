Mexico asks G20 to avoid border closings, unilateral tariffs

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during the Group of 20 video conference on Thursday that he asked world leaders to avoid border closings and unilateral tariff measures amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I said powerful (nations) have to help establish a kind of truce, that there are no border closings with unilateral tariff policies, that trade monopolies do not prevail, that oil prices aren’t used to affect the people’s economy,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera y Raul Cortes; Writing by Anthony Esposito)