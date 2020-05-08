UPDATE 2-Mexico to unveil economic restart next week after coronavirus lockdown

(Adds details on auto industry)

By Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he will receive a proposal on Monday from his cabinet on reopening the country, including the economy, after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re going to present me with an initial proposal on Monday,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular news conference on Friday. “And we want to announce it to you and to the Mexican public on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Mexico has been under pressure at home and abroad to set out plans for returning to normal as the country battles the pandemic, which has killed nearly 3,000 people.

One sector facing heavy pressure is the automotive industry, the backbone of Mexico’s manufacturing sector which is closely integrated with the rest of North America.

Mexico’s auto production and exports collapsed in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles.

This week, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) had said they were targeting resuming vehicle production in North America on May 18, but suppliers would need time to prepare ahead for that date. Ford Motor Co said Thursday it is targeting that day too.

Industry sources say that May 18 is also seen as tentative date for reopening the auto sector in Mexico, but it is contingent on getting a green light from Lopez Obrador.

“For now the plan is to (restart) May 18. This isn’t official and so far automakers have not made any announcements on this because they need the federal government’s endorsement,” said Cuitlahuac Perez, head of the automotive cluster of Mexico’s Aguascalientes state, which promotes the industry.

“If we do get the endorsement, then the ramp up will be gradual because the production requirements we have received (from clients) show a reduction of over 30% compared to three months ago,” Perez said.

General Motors de Mexico is telling workers at its Silao facility, in central Guanajuato state, to get ready for a possible May 18 restart, according to two plant workers.

The firm has sent around safety tips for employees, including taking their temperatures at the entrance of the plant and keeping a distance of 1.5 meters from other people, according to a company document.

GM Mexico said operations in Mexico cannot restart until the government gives them the okay, however.

“There is no confirmed date yet and we will not start until the Economy Ministry confirms the date when we can return to work,” the company said in a reply to a query from Reuters.

Mexico on Thursday reported 1,982 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a record 257 fatalities, bringing the total to 29,616 cases and 2,961 deaths. The government says the true number of infected people is significantly higher, however.

The virus has deepened the mild recession that Mexico entered last year, and analysts are now forecasting the economy could shrink by up to around 10% this year.

In minutes from its latest policy meeting, released on Tuesday, all of the central bank’s board members said Mexican economic activity is forecast to contract significantly during the first half of the year, and underscored that the magnitude and duration of the pandemic’s effects are still unknown.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico is making progress in curbing the pandemic.

He said the proposal to come next week on how the country could begin returning to normal is being drawn up by a group including the ministries of health, economy and education.

“We’ve been able to flatten the famous curve,” he said. “We have done it because the people have helped us a great deal.” (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)