MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican glass producer Vitro said on Wednesday that it will shut two plants in the United States before the end of the year due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The plants are located in Evansville, Indiana, and Evart, Michigan, Vitro said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)