MMG declares force majeure on supply from Las Bambas copper mine - sources

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - Australia-based miner MMG Ltd has declared force majeure on supplies from Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, two sources from smelters told Reuters on Thursday.

MMG, owned by China Minmetals, has given notice to customers on their force majeure due to the lockdown in Peru to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, the sources said.

Companies invoke force majeure when they cannot meet their contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control. (Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)