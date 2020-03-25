Natura to convert makeup and fragrances production lines to hygiene items

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics group Natura & Co will temporarily convert all of its makeup and fragrances production lines in Latin America to manufacturing personal hygiene items such as hand sanitizer, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

As part of its efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak, the company also committed to suspending firing for 60 days and said it would freeze salaries and promotions as well as limiting hiring to critical job positions, it added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb)